Switzerland: Child dies of wounds by fire that killed 6 more

November 28, 2018 11:45 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a child has died of injuries caused by a fire that earlier killed six people in a residential building in northern Switzerland.

Swiss officials in Solothurn said Wednesday that an Eritrean schoolchild had died in hospital, without providing further details.

Officials said careless smoking may have been to blame for the fire early Monday, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

Local news site 20Minuten reported that all seven victims were asylum seekers and members of two families from Ethiopia and Eritrea.

