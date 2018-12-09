Listen Live Sports

9 years after being flushed, woman’s wedding ring reappears

December 10, 2018 10:09 am
 
SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has her wedding ring back, nine years after she accidentally flushed it down her toilet.

Paula Stanton was sure the diamond-encrusted gold ring was lost forever after she noticed it wasn’t on her finger while she was cleaning her bathroom nearly a decade ago.

Luckily, a member of Somers Point’s public works department remembered Stanton mentioning the ring about three years ago.

Last month, Ted Gogol was doing maintenance work near a manhole about 400 feet from Stanton’s house. He tells the Press of Atlantic City he saw a shiny object sitting the mud.

It turned out to be Stanton’s ring, and after boiling it in peroxide and lemon juice, she is wearing it again.

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com

