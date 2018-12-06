Listen Live Sports

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

December 6, 2018
 
An exiled Tibetan lights candles in front of her house in India as Tibetans mark the death anniversary of Tsongkhapa, the founder of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism to which the Dalai Lama belongs.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a South Korean provincial governor is escorted by South Korean troops inside the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the world’s most heavily fortified border on the divided Korean Peninsula.

In India, people wait for free food as they mark the death anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a prominent campaigner against social discrimination based on castes.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas pose for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi.

Indian Muslim brides sit during a mass wedding in Ahmadabad.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

