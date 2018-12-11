Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Apparent Grinch on video driving through Christmas display

December 11, 2018 9:49 am
 
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — An apparent Grinch was spotted on surveillance video plowing through a Christmas display outside a suburban Indianapolis home and tips are being sought to find the man.

WRTV broadcast the video recorded Sunday night by a neighbor’s camera in Greenwood.

The video starts with a man getting out of a black SUV and then walking up to take a closer look at the front yard where Casie Arnold says her family had a 12-foot-tall (3.7-meter-tall) inflatable snowman.

The man gets back into the vehicle, backs up and drives through the family’s yard and over the decoration.

Arnold says they heard a pop while watching a Christmas movie. Tire tracks were in the yard.

Arnold says she wonders if the driver was possibly a Grinch who doesn’t like Christmas.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

