Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Baltimore’s iconic marble monument to be lit up for holidays

December 6, 2018 4:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The iconic marble column known by Baltimore residents as the “original Washington Monument” will be lit up for the holidays in a seasonal event expected to draw as many as 10,000 people.

Revelers on Thursday evening will be treated to holiday cheer and a fireworks finale as strung Christmas lights are lit on the city’s Washington Monument.

There will also be some 40 food vendors, family events, and entertainers including Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians and Morgan State University’s choir.

Now in its 47th year, the monument lighting is a holiday tradition in Baltimore. The event is produced by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The marble monument in Baltimore’s historic Mount Vernon neighborhood was completed in the late 1820s, decades before the much larger Washington Monument was raised in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus