The Associated Press
 
Deep-sea crab fishing quota to stay same in 2019

December 31, 2018 9:10 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing managers are holding the line on the quota for a commercial important species of crab that is fished off of the East Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the quota for Atlantic deep-sea red crab will be about 3.9 million pounds, which is the same it has been since 2011.

The crabs are fished using traps, and the fishery mostly takes place off southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic Bight, which stretches to North Carolina. The crabs are used for fresh picked meat and frozen legs.

The quota takes effect on March 1, 2019.

