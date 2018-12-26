Listen Live Sports

Elon University, driver settle with runner hit by car

December 26, 2018 11:40 am
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — A member of the Elon University cross country team who was seriously injured when she was struck by a car has settled with both the driver and the school.

Freshman Molly Offstein was struck by a motorist with a green light while crossing the street on a morning run in March 2017 in Elon. The Times-News of Burlington reports Keith Leamey wasn’t charged, but settled with Offstein’s family in August. A sealed order in the settlement with the North Carolina university was filed in December.

A court filing says Offstein is still unable to care for herself.

When she returned to her hometown of Frostburg, Maryland, last August, her father said in a Facebook group dedicated to her recovery that she couldn’t walk or talk, but recent posts show progress.

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

