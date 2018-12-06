Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Feng shui or in the way? Begrudged boulders won’t budge

December 6, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — A Maine restaurant owner is citing feng shui (fung shway) as a reason not to move boulders outside the building that are in the way of a sidewalk project.

Annie Huang, co-owner of Lucky Garden in Hallowell, tells members of the city’s highway committee on Thursday that the boulders are culturally significant. Huang says in a public meeting the boulders were placed according to feng shui, a belief system about spatial arrangement that relates to flow of energy.

The boulders are in the way of the reconstruction of a downtown sidewalk. Some local and state officials have agreed to cut the project short. The Kennebec Journal reports some property owners and a city councilor say the change to the sidewalk plan was made without adequate public notice.

The committee’s looking into the sidewalk change.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached