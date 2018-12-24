Listen Live Sports

Hundreds of surfers in Santa suits ride waves in Florida

December 24, 2018 4:00 pm
 
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The waves of red in the waters off Florida’s Space Coast weren’t the dreaded red tide algae but rather hundreds of surfers dressed as Jolly Old St. Nick.

Hundreds of surfers in Santa suits jumped on their boards off the beach in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on Monday in what has become an annual tradition.

Thousands of spectators cheered them on as part of a fundraiser for the Florida Surf Museum and also a charity for cancer patients.

Organizers say about $40,000 was raised this year.

Spectators on the beach dressed as elves, donned Santa hats, and wore Christmas sweaters.

The surfing Santas have been riding the waves off Coach Beach on Christmas Eve for the past decade.

