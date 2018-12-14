Listen Live Sports

National Park Service buys MLK Jr’s birth home

December 14, 2018 8:25 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The National Park Service has bought the home in Atlanta, Georgia, where Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929.

Citing a National Park Foundation release, news outlets report the civil rights leader’s family has owned the home on Auburn Avenue for more than a century and closed the sale last month for an undisclosed amount. Congress declared the home a National Historic Site in 1980, and the National Park Service began offering tours of it in 1982.

The home was built in 1895 for a white family and bought by King’s maternal grandfather in 1909 for $3,500. King’s mother inherited it. King’s younger brother, A.D. King, and his family were the last of the King line to live there.

