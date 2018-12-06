Listen Live Sports

New Zealand police hold ‘grave fears’ for British tourist

December 6, 2018 10:58 pm
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The father of a 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing in New Zealand for six days made a tearful plea for help in the case, but police say they now hold “grave fears” for her safety.

Grace Millane was last seen on Saturday evening in central Auckland.

Police say they have now confirmed that Millane entered a hotel with a male companion at about 9:40 p.m. They say the man is a person of interest in the case, and they are conducting a scene examination at a unit in the CityLife hotel.

David Millane spoke to media on Friday after arriving in New Zealand. He says his daughter is usually in daily contact with her family and is an outgoing, fun-loving and family-oriented daughter.

