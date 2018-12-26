Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
Rock climber dies in fall on New York’s Shawangunk Ridge

December 26, 2018 12:47 pm
 
GARDINER, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a 41-year-old Maryland man has died from a fall while rock climbing on the Shawangunk Ridge.

Troopers say Timothy Wibisono, of Baltimore, fell 50 to 100 feet while climbing Sunday without a safety rope. The accident happened in the Trapps cliffs area of the Mohonk Preserve in Ulster County.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says forest rangers set up a high-angle rope recovery operation to retrieve the body Sunday afternoon.

The Shawangunk Ridge is one of the most popular climbing areas in the United States, with more than five miles of vertical rock walls and overhangs.

