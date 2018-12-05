Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Airbnb removes Costa Rica listing after slaying

December 5, 2018 2:18 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The Latest on the Florida woman who was found slain in Costa Rica (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Airbnb says it has removed the vacation rental listing in Costa Rica where a woman was staying when she was slain.

Carla Stefaniak of Florida spent the night at the Villa le Mas, near San Jose, on Nov. 27. Her family reported her missing when she didn’t return home. Her body was found Monday.

A resort security guard has been arrested in connection with her death.

According to its listing on TripAdvisor, the Villa le Mas is a compound with seven vacation apartments.

Villa Le Mas’s attorney, Federico Jenkins, said the owners are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

____

7 a.m.

The father of a Florida woman who went missing while celebrating her 36th birthday in Costa Rica has identified her body, found near the villa she rented.

A posting on the “Finding Carla” Facebook page says Costa Rican authorities allowed the family to view her body, which was found Monday half-buried and covered in plastic near the Airbnb villa that Carla Stefaniak of Miami Beach had rented last month.

The Tampa Bay Times reports an autopsy found stab wounds on her arms and neck, and the cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head.

On Tuesday Costa Rican officials arrested 32-year-old Bismark Espinosa Martinez, a guard at the Villa Buena Vista resort near San Jose, Costa Rica. Investigators say blood was found in his nearby apartment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

