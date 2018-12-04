Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Virginia HS could be renamed for interracial couple over Lee

December 4, 2018 5:54 am
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia high school that is removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name could be renamed for an interracial couple.

A 21-member committee appointed by the Arlington County school board is recommending that Washington-Lee High School be renamed as Washington-Loving.

The proposed new name would honor Mildred and Richard Loving, a Virginia couple whose legal challenge led the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the state’s law banning interracial marriage.

A second option proposed by the committee would be to rename the school Washington-Liberty.

The school board decided earlier this year to remove Lee’s name. The board will discuss the proposed new names at a meeting Dec. 20.

Last year, neighboring Fairfax County renamed a high school that had been named for Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.

