Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

2 baby bongos born at Virginia Zoo on same day

January 3, 2019 4:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Zoo has a new set of bongos.

Two baby bongos were born to separate mothers at the zoo on Dec. 26.

The bongo is a large species of antelope found in eastern, western and central Africa.

The zoo reports that “Johnny” — a male calf — weighed in about 44 pounds, while “Charlie” — a female calf — weighed in at 48 pounds.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The birth of the calves brings the total herd to eight in their exhibit in the Africa — Okavango Delta. The large antelope are native to eastern, western and central Africa.

Bongo populations have been thinned by habitat destruction, poaching and domestic livestock diseases.

Zoo officials said there may be a delay before visitors can see the calves.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address