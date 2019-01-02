2 baby bongos born at Virginia Zoo on same day

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Zoo has a new set of bongos.

Two baby bongos were born to separate mothers at the zoo on Dec. 26.

The bongo is a large species of antelope found in eastern, western and central Africa.

The zoo reports that “Johnny” — a male calf — weighed in about 44 pounds, while “Charlie” — a female calf — weighed in at 48 pounds.

The birth of the calves brings the total herd to eight in their exhibit in the Africa — Okavango Delta.

Bongo populations have been thinned by habitat destruction, poaching and domestic livestock diseases.

Zoo officials said there may be a delay before visitors can see the calves.

