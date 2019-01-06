Listen Live Sports

Arizona woman sent 159K texts to man she met on dating site

January 6, 2019 7:47 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.

Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages — some of which were threatening — over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records the Arizona Republic obtained via a public records request. The two went on a single date.

The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017. Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that’s when police say Ades began threatening the man.

One text read: “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”

In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside his home while he was out of the country.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

