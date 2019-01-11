Listen Live Sports

Confederate flag exhibit to proceed at Virginia museum

January 11, 2019 1:00 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia museum has renewed plans to display a battle flag used by a Confederate regiment during the Civil War following a review of its origins.

The News & Advance reports Lynchburg Museum Director Ted Delaney announced Wednesday that an exhibit featuring the Five Forks battle flag will proceed.

The museum’s advisory board raised concerns about the flag’s history and associations last month. A subsequent report from former museum director Doug Harvey concluded that there’s no way to prove the flag did or didn’t belong to the 11th Virginia Infantry regiment, which was raised in Lynchburg.

Delaney says the exhibit has “substantial community interest” and will feature content that creates a balanced display.

Lynchburg Home Guard Civil War re-enactors raised $12,000 to restore the flag, which is owned by a Richmond museum.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

