Half ton of fun: Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona turning 2

January 21, 2019 5:52 am
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo’s famed prematurely born hippo will soon turn 2 years old.

The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona’s latest milestone. The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms). Round-the-clock critical care and outside help including from the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Cincinnati Children’s hospital enabled Fiona to not only survive, but to thrive as a social media sensation . The zoo last month reported she had reached 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms).

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the weather outlook isn’t good for Fiona to be outside on her birthday, but a behind-the-scenes party is planned that will be shared on social media along with a two-year highlights video.

