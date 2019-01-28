National Mall, Zoo closed during shutdown are set to reopen

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monuments and memorials on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and Smithsonian museums closed during the partial government shutdown are set to reopen.

WTOP-FM reports the National Zoo says all Smithsonian museums will reopen Tuesday, while the National Park Service says sites on the National Mall opened on Sunday.

The zoo and Smithsonian museums closed weeks after the shutdown started in December over funding for President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. The National Zoo says staff and volunteers cared for its animals during the shutdown.

Trump on Friday agreed to end the shutdown for three weeks. The National Park Service said then that it was preparing to resume regular operations nationwide.

