The Associated Press
 
Police: Teen falls from high-rise condominium building, dies

January 9, 2019 1:05 pm
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenager has fallen from the ninth floor of a high-rise condominium building in Florida and died.

WKMG-TV quotes Miami Beach police as saying that Samuel Farkas fell off a balcony at the La Costa condominium. They say the teenager would have turned 16 on Wednesday.

According to the station, a police report says Farkas was locked out of his condo unit on the eighth floor, so he went to the condo directly above and tried to climb down. The report says it appears that the boy lost his grip and fell from the ninth floor unto the mezzanine floor. Farkas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Farkas lived at the condominium with his mother. It was not known if she was there at the time.

Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html

