Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Service held for Houston native killed in Nairobi attack

January 24, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Family and friends gathered at a Houston cemetery to remember Jason Spindler, one of the 21 people killed in an extremist attack last week in Nairobi at a luxury hotel and shopping complex.

The Houston Chronicle reports the 40-year-old was remembered as a compassionate person who was close to his family at the burial service Thursday at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery.

Childhood friend Justin Esch said, “People like Jason do not just happen — they’re made.”

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 attack in which extremists stormed the complex with guns and explosives.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Spindler, who grew up in Houston, had been living in Kenya for about five years. He was the co-founder of I-DEV International, a San Francisco-based company that matches investors to emerging markets.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.