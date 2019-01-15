Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Silicon Valley landlord rents $1,500 studio to 2 cats

January 15, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two cats are living large at a $1,500-a-month studio apartment their owner rents for them in Silicon Valley, where a housing shortage has sent rents skyrocketing.

The Mercury News reports the 20-pound (9-kilogram) cats named Tina and Louise moved to the studio in San Jose after their owner moved away to college.

The student’s father, Troy Good, was unable to keep them and asked friend David Callisch to rent him the kitchen-less studio so he could keep his daughter’s beloved cats.

The newspaper reports Good and his cats got a decent deal because an average studio apartment in San Jose rents for $1,951 a month, according to RentCafe.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Callisch says he feels bad wasting valuable living space on animals during a housing shortage, but he wanted to help a friend.

___

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference