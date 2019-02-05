Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP Photos: Lunar New Year marked with celebration, ceremony

February 5, 2019 6:09 am
 
From the dragon dancers parading through Yangon to the fire-eaters entertaining crowds in Manila, millions of people across Asia are ringing in the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated across the continent, from Vietnam, where it is known as Tet, to South Korea, where it is called Seollal. Celebrants take part in religious rituals, community events and family reunions.

People flock to temples to light incense sticks to pray for good fortune and health. Everywhere, the color red dominates — on lanterns, clothing and signs.

At a temple in China, performers dress in elaborate costumes from the Qing Dynasty.

In North Korea’s capital, crowds celebrate by bowing and placing flowers before statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Images of cute swine abound as this year marks the year of the pig, one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac’s rotating cycle.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors in Asia.

