The Associated Press
 
Bloomberg to address University of Maryland graduates

February 28, 2019 4:38 pm
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Billionaire presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg will deliver the University of Maryland’s spring commencement address.

The Baltimore Sun reports the school announced Thursday that the former mayor of New York City will address thousands of graduates during a May 24 ceremony in College Park.

Bloomberg says it’s an honor to speak at the commencement of one of America’s top public universities, especially one that had been a leader on sustainability and climate change. The philanthropist has invested in climate change initiatives across the country and also serves on the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action.

University President Wallace Loh welcomed Bloomberg and said he has shown himself to be a true champion of higher education, the environment and public health.

