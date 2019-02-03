Maryland restaurant’s anti-Trump poster brings death threats

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland restaurant owner who says she received death threats for the anti-Trump poster in her establishment says she nearly sold out of her food after people learned of the threats.

Rosalyn Vera tells the Baltimore Sun that she nearly sold out of the Mexican street food Saturday at her restaurant, Cocina Luchadoras, in Baltimore.

Vera says a man called her business twice Thursday threatening to harm her and burn down her restaurant if she did not take down the poster. She reported the calls to police.

The poster shows an image of President Donald Trump with a message in Spanish that roughly translates to “Donald, you are stupid.”

The restaurant has several similar anti-Trump or pro-immigration posters hanging on its walls.

Vera says she received another threatening call Saturday.

