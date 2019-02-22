Listen Live Sports

Remains found at home are woman who disappeared in 1964

February 22, 2019 7:32 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say bones found a year ago in a Pittsburgh backyard have been identified as a woman who lived at the home in the 1960s.

Public safety officials say a DNA match from a living family member shows the skeletal remains belong to Mary Arcuri. But it’s still not clear how she died or why she was buried in the backyard.

Contractors found the bones on Feb. 28, 2018 while building a deck during a home renovation project. The bones were buried beneath a slab of concrete and bricks.

Investigators learned that Arcuri’s husband told family members in the fall of 1964 that she had left him. But no missing person report was filed and police weren’t notified.

Arcuri’s husband died less than a year later in a car crash.

