Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Saudi Arabia lifts travel warning to Lebanon

February 13, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon says the kingdom has lifted a 15-month warning that had advised its citizens not to travel to Beirut.

Walid Bukhari made the statement in Beirut on Wednesday following a meeting between Saudi royal court envoy Nizar al-Aloula and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In November 2017, Saudi Arabia advised its citizens not to visit Lebanon and those already in the country to leave. The warning came days after Hariri announced his resignation in a televised address from Saudi Arabia before he later withdrew it.

The lifting of the Saudi warning comes two weeks after a new Cabinet was formed in Lebanon.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tension has been high for years between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group that the kingdom lists as a terrorist organization.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.