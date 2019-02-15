Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Virginia State Police to graduate 80 new troopers

February 15, 2019 4:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Eighty new Virginia State Troopers are set to graduate after receiving 30 weeks of academic, physical and practical training.

The troopers will receive their diplomas Friday during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Ryant Washington are scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony.

After graduation, the new troopers report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Feb. 18. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.