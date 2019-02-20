Winter weather disrupts air travel in mid-Atlantic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A winter storm is disrupting air travel in the mid-Atlantic region.

FlightAware.com shows Reagan National Airport leading the country in cancellations Wednesday morning, with 37 percent of departures and 33 percent of arrivals canceled.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is seeing about 32 percent of departures and 31 percent of arrivals canceled. Dulles International Airport is seeing about 26 percent of departures and 23 percent of arrivals canceled.

Christina Saull, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Reagan and Dulles, says many airlines canceled flights ahead of the storm. Still, Saull says the runways are open and flights are taking off.

BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean says the snow team has been treating and clearing the airfield and despite delays and cancellations, flights are continuing.

