Belgian carnival may lose UN recognition amid anti-Semitism

March 22, 2019 10:40 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The U.N.’s cultural agency is considering possibly removing the recognition of a Belgium carnival as intangible cultural heritage following accusations of anti-Semitism during a parade.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay say Friday it’s the agency’s duty “to be vigilant and uncompromising regarding such occurrences” at the Aalst Carnival.

Jewish organizations and European authorities condemned as anti-Semitic caricatures on a parade float that featured puppets of Jews earlier this month.

UNESCO representatives have decided to put the issue on the agenda of the next meeting of the Committee that makes decisions on the cultural heritage list in December in Colombia. A removal decision would be a first since the 2003 Convention that created the label.

The Aalst Carnival has been on the UNESCO cultural heritage list since 2010.

