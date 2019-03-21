Listen Live Sports

Knitting with a repurpose: Woman makes suit of plastic bags

March 21, 2019 5:07 pm
 
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Rosa Ferrigno’s new suit takes recycling to an extreme — she knitted it from more than 300 plastic grocery bags.

The 75-year-old woman from Greece in western New York whiled away the winter knitting a skirt and jacket from filmy brown bags scissored into thin strips that were tied together to make yarn. She lined it with cotton fabric.

The finished garment is quite chic, with a tweedy look from green printing on the brown bags.

Her daughter, Fran Bertalli, tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Ferrigno has been knitting and sewing since her childhood in Sicily.

Last summer, Ferrigno saw someone’s purse made from repurposed plastic bags and started her own bag projects, making two purses before the suit.

She says she does it just for fun.

