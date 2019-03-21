Listen Live Sports

Man recreates bunny suit marriage proposal for anniversary

March 21, 2019 8:13 am
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrated his wedding anniversary by showing up at the airport in a bunny costume similar to the one used when he first proposed to his wife.

Londonderry resident Mark DeAngelis says he asked his wife Jolene to marry him on Easter 1998, surprising her in a bunny suit. WMUR-TV reports DeAngelis went to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in a bunny suit Tuesday to meet his wife and daughters, who were flying back from a vacation.

DeAngelis says he brought a new ring in a larger silver egg for the couple’s 20th anniversary. Jolene says she was surprised and moved to tears.

DeAngelis says the suit is almost identical to the one he wore 21 years ago.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

