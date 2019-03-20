Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Marine Corps Marathon lottery set to open to runners

March 20, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — The Marine Corps Marathon lottery is set to open to runners who want to participate in the 44th annual race.

The lottery-based registration system is used to allow the maximum number of runners an opportunity to obtain an entry because the volume of interest exceeds the field capacity.

Known as “The People’s Marathon,” it is one of the largest marathons in the U.S.

Beginning at noon Wednesday, registration slots will open at www.marinemarathon.com . Runners have one week to enter their names in the lottery. Registration slots will close at noon on March 26.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

On March 27, all registered runners will be notified of their status through email.

This year’s marathon is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Arlington and Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.