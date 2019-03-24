Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Philly chilly in September, so nude bike ride set for August

March 24, 2019 9:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Naked bicyclists say they were so cold riding around Philadelphia last September that this year they’ll do it in August.

Organizers of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride say they’ve “ridden in chilly weather” the last two Septembers so this time they’ll saddle up Aug. 24 and “hope it’s a scorcher!”

The nude ride was Sept. 8 last year and Sept. 9 the year before that, with temperatures reaching only about 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some of the cyclists wore their birthday suits accentuated with body paint or glitter while others wore underwear or masks. They pedaled past sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.