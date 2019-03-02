Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
Vice President Pence to give commencement address at Liberty

March 2, 2019 5:53 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has been chosen to deliver the commencement address this spring at Liberty University.

Pence will speak May 11 to an expected crowd of 18,000 graduates and 40,000 guests.

Pence announced his speaking plans Friday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Liberty, founded by the Rev. Jerry Falwell, is one of the nation’s largest Christian universities and is frequently a preferred platform for conservative speakers and politicians. President Donald Trump delivered the graduation speech there in 2017.

