Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge

April 23, 2019 9:04 pm
 
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say another visitor has died after falling from the edge of the Grand Canyon.

Park rangers found the body of a 70-year-old woman about 200 feet (61 meters) below the canyon’s South Rim on Tuesday.

Rangers responded to a call about a person needing help at a rocky point west of a popular overlook called Pipe Creek Vista. Before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the woman fell.

The park’s helicopter and rescue team recovered her body.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner will investigate.

Officials say it’s the second death this year of someone falling over the edge at Grand Canyon National Park. A tourist also fell to his death on a Native American reservation outside the park.

