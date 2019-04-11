Listen Live Sports

Exotic pet cat roamed up the coast, on the loose in Virginia

April 11, 2019 1:48 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A big African cat that resembles a leopard is on the loose in Virginia’s largest city.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the serval cat roamed from his owner’s house on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to the north side of Virginia Beach. That’s a distance of about 80 miles (129 kilometers).

He disappeared from Kitty Hawk in October. City workers are trying to capture the cat. His owner is traveling north to help.

The cat is named Rocky. He is a serval cat that can stand as high as two feet and weigh up to 40 pounds. They also have long necks and large ears.

City officials said Rocky likely traveled up the Atlantic Coast and ate a fair share of seagulls along the way. The route includes parks and wildlife refuges.

