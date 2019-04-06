Listen Live Sports

Fast-moving fire ravages building in Paris, no known victims

April 6, 2019 5:34 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — A fast-moving fire has ravaged a residential building on the northern edge of Paris.

Firefighters spokesman Gabriel Plus says there are no known victims in the Saturday night blaze that moved through four floors of the large modern structure. Teams are searching for potential victims.

The spokesman told BFMTV that it is too early to know the origin of the fire. He said it began on both the outside and inside of the building and raged through the third through sixth floors. He did not clarify.

The building has two elevator shafts, which typically can spread flames.

Paris recorded its deadliest fire in a decade earlier this year, when a blaze in a posh western district killed 10 people in February. Arson was suspected.

