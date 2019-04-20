Listen Live Sports

Louisiana spring festival to feature Poverty Point

April 20, 2019 2:49 pm
 
OAK GROVE, La. (AP) — A northeast Louisiana chamber of commerce says that starting next year, its spring festival will celebrate the Poverty Point World Heritage Site instead of sweet potatoes.

The prehistoric Indian mound complex in West Carroll Parish was made a UNESCO world heritage site in 2014. It’s about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Oak Grove, where the festival is held.

West Carroll Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Kovac Elliott says Poverty Point has been attracting more and more visitors from around the world.

She says in a news release that the rebranded Poverty Point World Heritage Festival has tentative dates of March 26-29.

The Lamb Weston North Louisiana Sweet Potato Festival will move to the first weekend in October.

