Officials: Experienced diver rescued from Tennessee cave

April 18, 2019 2:05 am
 
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an experienced diver who was reported missing in a Tennessee cave has been found alive.

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service posted on its Facebook page that the diver was brought out of the cave Wednesday night and was safe on the surface. Multiple rescue crews participated in the effort.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Derek Woolbright told news outlets that about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, a group of experienced divers reported that one of its members had not returned from a dive. He said they went back in to find him but could not.

Woolbright did not identify the man who went missing but said he is highly trained and had previously visited the Jackson County site.

