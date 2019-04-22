Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Richmond to hold meetings on short-term rental regulations

April 22, 2019 4:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond, Virginia, has scheduled two public meetings to give residents a chance to comment on regulations proposed for short-term housing rentals.

Currently, short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Vacation Rentals by Owners are not identified as permitted uses in the city’s zoning ordinance.

The Department of Planning and Development Review, the Department of Finance and the City Attorney’s Office have drafted regulations to allow short-term rentals under certain conditions.

City officials will host public meetings to give citizens an opportunity to learn more about the proposed regulations and to provide input on them.

Advertisement

The first meeting will be held on May 4 at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. The second meeting is scheduled for May 14 at the Richmond Central Department of Motor Vehicles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.