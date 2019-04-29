Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Teen graduates high school in hospital 2 days before death

April 29, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A sick Tennessee teen fulfilled his dream of graduating from high school just days before he died.

News outlets report 19-year-old Dakota Johnson had attended school from home since seventh grade because he had a severe form of muscular dystrophy. But he told his teacher he wanted to participate in high school graduation ceremonies. He fell ill before they were to take place, so teacher Allison Russell quickly organized a graduation in Johnson’s hospital room. He received his diploma and had photos taken with family, friends, and hospital staff afterward. He died two days later.

Susan Breeden is Johnson’s aunt. She told WJHL-TV that the family would be “forever grateful” to the school and the hospital for helping make one of her nephew’s last wishes come true.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.