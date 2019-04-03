Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Virginia man charged with taking nude videos at Korean spa

April 3, 2019 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with illegally taking nude or partially nude videos of 80 men and three minors at a northern Virginia spa and posting some for sale on the internet.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kwame Anderson of Newport News is facing felony charges for unlawful filming of a minor and a misdemeanor for unlawfully filming an adult.

Fairfax County Police said Wednesday the videos were taken at Spa World in Centreville, a popular Korean spa in which nudity is mandated in certain sex-segregated areas.

Police say the investigation began in May when a man came across a nude video of himself for sale on a social media site. The man contacted Spa World, which contacted police.

Advertisement

Anderson is jailed in Newport News awaiting extradition. Court records don’t list an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.