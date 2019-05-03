Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

4 assailants, 1 guard killed in hotel attack in SW Pakistan

May 11, 2019 1:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Four insurgents armed with rifles and grenades attacked a luxury hotel in the southwestern coastal town of Gwadar on Saturday, triggering an intense, hours-long shootout in which one hotel guard and all the attackers were killed, officials said.

In a statement, the military said troops quickly responded to the attack on the Pearl Continental hotel and that all the guests were safely evacuated. The hotel guard was killed as the assailants opened fire with small arms.

A Baluch separatist group, the Baluch Liberation Army, claimed responsibility, saying its four fighters were involved. In a statement, the group released pictures of the attackers, who authorities say were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

“All four of the terrorists have been killed,” said a senior security official.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A second security official said troops had taken control of the area after killing the assailants. Both security officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media. They said a search was still under way in the area.

The hotel is located near the port at Gwadar, which was built by Pakistan with China’s help in recent years. Gwadar lies about 700 kilometers (435 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

The region has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists who demand a greater share of the province’s natural gas and mineral resources.

The latest attack came weeks after Islamabad claimed that a group of militants crossed the border from neighboring Iran and killed 14 security officials when they were on their way to Gwadar in buses.

Pakistan at the time blamed a Baluch separatist group, Raji Aajoi Sangar, for the killings.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.