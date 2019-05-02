Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

May 2, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Emperor Naruhito succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father Akihito abdicated in a series of rituals and ceremonies in Japan.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, workers marked May Day with rallies in cities and by demanding better working conditions.

Thailand is preparing for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X.

In South Korea, children whose heads were shaved as part of a religious event enjoyed an amusement park visit. The children entered temples to experience monastic life for three weeks in advance of Buddha’s birthday on May 12.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.