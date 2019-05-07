Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during stop

May 7, 2019 8:17 am
 
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop.

The Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck Monday afternoon after it ran a stop sign and 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons told him he and his 25-year-old passenger Ariel Machan-Le Quire were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.

When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack, he asked if she had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot (0.3-meter) gator from her yoga pants.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials suggested an explanation on Twitter for the incident: “Not to be outdone by #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled an alligator out of her pants.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation.

