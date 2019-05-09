Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dog runs away from home to be with daycare buddies

May 9, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — Sometimes, a guy just wants to hang out with his buddies.

Such was apparently the case with Hugo, a dog who ran away from home last week in north St. Louis County and went straight to his doggy day care.

KTVI-TV reports that Hugo is often boarded at Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in St. Ann. Surveillance video provided to KTVI shows Hugo sprinting through the front door into the business and nosing up to another dog after making the trek from home, which was more than a mile.

The trip wasn’t easy. Hugo had to cross busy Lindbergh Boulevard to get to Happy Tails.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

