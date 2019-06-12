Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
12 firefighters injured in fireworks explosion in New Mexico

June 5, 2019 7:23 pm
 
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A dozen firefighters were injured in an explosion at a fireworks storage area in eastern New Mexico.

State police and officials with the city of Roswell say the blast happened around noon Wednesday at the Roswell International Air Center as firefighters were boxing fireworks for an upcoming Fourth of July show.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says two firefighters were hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other stable. The others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities do not know what caused the blast.

Federal and local authorities are assisting state police in the investigation. The state fire marshal also was en route to the scene.

Images from the scene showed a black plume of smoke rising from the area. Crews continued to work hotspots Wednesday afternoon.

