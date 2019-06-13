Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

AP Photos: Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing is not so pedestrian

June 13, 2019 8:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — It’s not just a pedestrian crossing. Located just outside Tokyo’s Shibuya Station, it’s one of the top tourist attractions in Japan.

It’s so famous that there’s an observation deck on the rooftop of a building to watch the crowds of pedestrians flow across the broad boulevard from multiple directions, neatly avoiding each other as they meet in the middle. It’s said to be Japan’s busiest crossing, and one of the busiest in the world.

An estimated 1,000 to 2,500 people hurry to cross the intersection before the light changes during the busiest times of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.