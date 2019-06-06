Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

June 6, 2019 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The 30th anniversary of China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square passed with an information lockdown and extra security in the Beijing landmark. Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong, the only region under Beijing’s jurisdiction that holds significant public commemorations of the 1989 crackdown.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Muslims offered prayers on Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan.

Devotees smeared turmeric to celebrate the golden spice in worship of Lord Khandoba at the Bhandara Festival, or the Festival of Turmeric, in the Pune area of India.

South Koreans honored fallen soldiers during the country’s Memorial Day.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.